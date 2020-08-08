LHA extends summer feeding program to Aug. 14

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority is extending its Summer Food Service Program due to many schools pushing their start dates.
LHA will continue providing grab-and-go meals until Aug. 14.
Lunch meals for children ages 18 and under are free of charge and can be picked up from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at any of these five locations:
- James A. Townley, 516 S. 13th Avenue: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Brown Circle, 50 Brown Circle: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Windsor Court, 20 Windsor Court: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- St. Paul Methodist Church, 517 Jefferson St.: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- L.T. Ellis Center, 610 Munson St.: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
For more information on the program, call (60) 425-4651.
