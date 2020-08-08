Family fights for justice, celebrate life of Douglas McGruder

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been seven years since Douglas McGruder was shot and killed inside of his apartment.
Saturday was McGruder’s birthday and his family will be remembering him this weekend by celebrating his life and calling for justice.
“The event tomorrow is going to be a big celebration [to] celebrate the memory of our brother, which is the seventh annual,” said McGruder’s brother, Davon. “You know its been seven years, and we’ve been screaming justice every day for him. We demand it at all costs.”
Douglas McGruder would have been 33-years-old this year.
