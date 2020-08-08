Clear skies set for Saturday in Pine Belt

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the lower 70s.
On Sunday expect another hot day with highs in the mid-90s. There is a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms as well.
As we head into Monday of next week look for a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
On Tuesday there is a 50 percent chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs again in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
For the rest of the week expect a chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.