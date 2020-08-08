Clear skies set for Saturday in Pine Belt

By Rex Thompson | August 8, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 5:31 PM

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

On Sunday expect another hot day with highs in the mid-90s. There is a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms as well.

As we head into Monday of next week look for a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

On Tuesday there is a 50 percent chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs again in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

For the rest of the week expect a chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

