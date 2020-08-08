Car chase leads to arrests in Lamar Co., drugs and weapons captured

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Arrests were made, along with the capture of drugs and weapons, after a chase ended in Lamar County following a traffic stop Saturday.
According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, deputies were making a traffic stop on a vehicle on U.S. Highway 98 near Weathersby Road around 1 p.m.
The chase began shortly after but the suspect vehicle crashed into a fence on Hillside Drive.
Three men attempted to leave the scene. One was taken into custody as one of the other men, along with a woman, were arrested at a nearby hotel.
Deputies found a Glock with a drum magazine, an AR-15 assault rifle and almost three pounds of Marijuana and assorted ecstasy tablets.
The two men that were arrested were convicted felons according to Rigel.
The search is still in progress for the third man involved in the chase.
