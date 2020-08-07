Two arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Pearl River County.
Joe Davis, 31, and Thomas Alsobrooks Sr., 54, are in custody each facing a charge of second-degree murder after Gary Hill Breeland was found dead in his home just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said Breeland was found still conscious by a family member, and Breeland told the relative the name Joe was involved.
The investigation led to developing Davis as a person of interest, and authorities found Davis staying at a motel in the Bogalusa area.
Investigators also learned Alsobrooks was staying in Davis’ room suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
Neighbors had told investigators gunshots were heard in the area of Breeland’s home the night of the stabbing, and authorities did find a bullet hole in the side of Alsobrooks’ car parked at the motel.
After speaking with Davis, warrants were issued for both of their arrests. Davis is being held in the Pearl River County jail. Alsobrooks is being held by Bogalusa Police awaiting extradition.
Investigators are waiting to speak to Alsobrooks to determine a motive.
