Trooper shot, killed in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An off-duty state trooper was shot and killed overnight, multiple sources tell WLBT.
The shooting happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said the shooting happened near 4 a.m.
The trooper was working as part of his second job as a postal worker. He was inside his truck when he was shot and killed.
The suspect remains on the run. Jefferson and Adams County Sheriff’s Offices, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Mississippi Highway Patrol are all working on the case and searching for the suspect.
