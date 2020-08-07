Three members of Laurel Fire Department promoted

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Three members of the Laurel Fire Department have moved up in the ranks.
The men were sworn into their new positions during a ceremony at Laurel’s City Hall Friday morning.
Brad Lowery was promoted to captain, Lonnie Johnson was promoted to lieutenant and Timothy Tisdale was promoted to battalion chief.
“It’s good to see guys rewarded with promotions that are going to continue to strive and do better in the department, bringing in leadership to the department and help promote the fire department moving forward to make it better,” Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown said. “They’re good guys, and I’m looking forward to working closely with them now more so than ever.”
