Salvation Army, Walmart team up for ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army is partnering with Walmart to hold its school donation drive to get supplies for children in need as families prepare for the upcoming school year.
The donation drive starts Friday and will last until Sunday.
The Salvation Army has partnered with Walmarts across the country. Walmart should have red bins with “Stuff The Bus” on them to put donations in.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our friends in the community to give school supplies so that our kids locally, and all the supplies remain local, all of our kids in the area can have the tools and supplies they need,” said Major Raymond Pruitt of the Laurel Salvation Army.
“A lot of folks are having their hours cut or having their jobs eliminated or suspended, and so there’s not really the money needed to buy school supplies,” Pruitt added. “So anyone who needs school supplies can come to us and get them.”
You can also donate by calling 1 800-SAL-ARMY. You can also donate online by visiting salaurel.org or salvationarmyusa.org.
