$5,000 reward offered for info on Jones County arson fires

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A reward is being offered for information on a series of arson fires in the Moselle area.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, three structure fires over the past several weeks have been ruled arson.
The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fires.
“These arson fires put the lives of numerous volunteer firefighters in danger and destroyed property. We will pursue all leads into these fires relentlessly until the culprit(s) are captured and charged,” JCSD Fire Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter said in a release on the JCSD Facebook page.
If you have any information on the fires, you are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147 or the State Fire Marshal’s office toll-free at 1-888-648-0977.
