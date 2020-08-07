Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis RB Ty Badon to take on larger role in 2020

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Ty Badon started out as a team manager for Purvis High School when he was in the seventh grade.
Five years later, Badon is expected to be one of the main cogs in the Tornadoes’ offensive backfield and top cover man in the Purvis secondary.
“He’s a special player for us,” Purvis coach Brad Hawkins said. “He plays both sides of the ball. He plays tailback and plays corner for us and does a real good job.
“He’s one of our leaders, been at every workout we’ve had this summer. He’s been around it, and we’re expecting great things from him. "
Badon, who was named Purvis’ “Player of the Pine Belt,” got a big gulp of varsity football in 2018.
He logged offensive statistics in four games, rushing for 87 yards a touchdown in four appearances and made 25 tackles and recovered two fumbles in 10 games on defense and special teams.
As a junior, Badon ran for a team-high 735 yards and six touchdowns on 120 carries He topped the 100-yard mark three times, including a career-high 156 yards and two scores against Northeast Jones High School and 132 yards and a touchdown against Sumrall High School.
Badon also caught five passes for 129 yards and another touchdown.
On defense, he made 23 tackles and recovered a fumble.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Badon said he had a simple goal for his senior year.
“The seniors, we can be leaders and just have fun for our last season,” he said.
Last year, Purvis finished 6-5 during the regular season, reaching the Class 4A playoffs before falling in the first round of the postseason.
“We’ve spent a lot of time, trying to improve, get in great shape, so we can make (the season) a long run,” Badon said. “It’s an honor to be in a leadership position.
“They can feed off me, and I can feed off them.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.