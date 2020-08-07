Mississippi Power lending a hand in Pennsylvania

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Turnabout is only fair play.
Over the years, Mississippi residents have become accustomed to power company crews from outside the region and even the state arrive to assist with repairs following natural disasters like hurricanes or tornadoes.
Mississippi Power is returning the helping hand.
A 65-person Mississippi Power storm team of linemen and support personnel arrived in Pennsylvania Thursday night and started working Friday morning in the Philadelphia area, helping PECO in restoring service to its remaining 17,000 customers affected by Hurricane Isaias.
The company team started the 1,200-mile journey on Wednesday.
“Our crews are in good spirits and ready to assist with the restoration effort,” Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Shepard said in a statement.
“We traveled safely on the long trip and we’ve received and reviewed our safety orientation information, so it’s time to get to work to get the lights back on for the remaining customers still without power.”
Isaias made landfall Monday night near the South Carolina-North Carolina border, then made its way up the East Coast, spawning tornadoes and dumping torrential rain.
By Tuesday night, more than 3.5 million people were without power, according to PowerOutage.US.
Mississippi Power’s team was housed in Essington, Pa., just south of Philadelphia, and will be working in that area.
