2020 Libertarian presidential nominee not attending Jackson campaign event after being bitten by bat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Libertarian presidential nominee Dr. Jo Jorgensen will not be attending a campaign rally in Jackson Saturday morning after she was bitten by a possibly rabid bat.
Jorgensen announced the news on her Facebook page, saying that, on the advice of her doctor, she will be getting a rabies vaccine as a precaution after being bitten by the bat near the start of her campaign tour.
“Dr. Jorgensen still has every intention of participating in the FLAME rally, and she will deliver remarks at the #LetHerSpeak rally in Hattiesburg later in the afternoon,” the post said.
According to her campaign, the #LetHerSpeak convoy in Hattiesburg will be on time and is scheduled to depart at 2 o’clock central time.
Jorgensen has a Ph. D in Organizational Psychology, is a Senior Lecturer at Clemson University and an entrepreneur.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.