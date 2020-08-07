FCSO searching for man wanted in aggravated assault investigation

By WDAM Staff | August 7, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 7:21 PM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection to an aggravated assault and grand larceny of a vehicle investigation.

Leon Jesse Trevino was last seen in the Petal area late Tuesday night driving a white 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 dually truck. The truck had a Mississipp B10 tag.

The sheriff’s department is seeking Trevino to provide information about an allegation of aggravated assault and grand larceny of a vehicle.

If you have any information regarding Trevino’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 601-544-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

