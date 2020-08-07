Bok Homa Casino reopens doors to public

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The only casino in the Pine Belt is reopening its doors to the public.
The Bok Homa Casino shut down four months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At noon Friday, it will welcome guests back to play the slots and roll the dice.
There are some game changes to be prepared for.
“We’ve added these crystal betting tables over here which are, they have their own personal TV on them, so you can watch your game, sit there, it’s like a VIP experience,” said Bok Homa Casino Sportsbook Director Chris Hopwood. “You’ll be able to do the in play betting on the screen itself just like our regular kiosks all our guests love that were here before.”
In addition to game changes, sanitation measures are being taken to keep players safe.
“We have chip cleaning machines for those who like to play table games those chips are cleaned and sanitized before you ever sit down,” said Bok Homa Casino Public Relations Director Erica Moore. “Our slot machines, we have techs that are walking around, they will sanitize those machines for you prior to play. We have an air filtration system that we’ve installed. This place is going to be extremely safe for you to come into.”
Guests can only enter through the front door. The side doors will be used as exits only.
Additionally, smoking will not be allowed inside, but there are smoking sections outside.
The casino is set up with social distancing in mind as every other machine is closed to provide space between players.
According to officials, Lucky’s Restaurant inside the casino will be open but only for to-go orders. Masks must be worn inside at all times, so there will be no eating allowed inside the facility.
After the reopening, Bok Homa Casino will be open 24/7.
