Wayne County schools to start with distance learning on Monday

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Classes will begin on Monday for students in the Wayne County School District with distance learning only.
On-campus classes will resume later, but for now, distance learning is mandatory.
Buses will be delivering breakfast and lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays along with learning packets containing work assignments and review material.
The buses will not, however, stop at homes of students who have not yet registered.
The learning packets can be returned to the buses on a delivery date and sites will be set on campus of each school for them to be returned.
You can find out more information on the school’s back-to-school plan here.
