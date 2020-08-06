Southern Miss releases revised football schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi released a revised football schedule Thursday with two new home games to replace matchups that were canceled in July.
The 2020 Southern Miss football opener against South Alabama has also been moved up by two days to Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech is now scheduled to travel to Hattiesburg on Sept. 19 to replace a home game against Jackson State, and Tulane will visit M.M. Roberts Stadium on Sept. 26 to replace an away game against Auburn. Both games will kickoff at 6 p.m.
The Jackson State game was canceled after the Southwestern Athletic Conference suspended all fall sports. Southern Miss lost the Auburn contest after the Southeastern Conference announced a conference-only schedule.
“We are excited to be able to add these games to our schedule and get to seven home games for student-athletes and season ticket holders,” said USM Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain. “This is obviously a very fluid situation, and we will continue to make adjustments that allow us the best opportunity to safely conduct a football season.”
The changes mean the Golden Eagles are scheduled to host seven home games for only the second time in school history.
You can view the full schedule below:
- Sept. 3 vs. South Alabama at 7 p.m. (Hattiesburg)
- Sept. 12 vs. Louisiana Tech, TBD (Hattiesburg)
- Sept. 19 vs. Tennessee Tech at 6 p.m. (Hattiesburg)
- Sept. 26 vs. Tulane at 6 p.m. (Hattiesburg)
- Oct. 3 at North Texas, TBD (Denton, Texas)
- Oct. 10 vs Florida Atlantic University, TBD (Hattiesburg)
- Oct. 17 at UTEP, TBD (El Paso, Texas)
- Oct. 24 at Liberty University at 5 p.m. (Lynchburg, Va.)
- Oct. 31 vs. Rice, TBD (Hattiesburg)
- Nov. 14 at Western Kentucky, TBD (Bowling Green, Ky.)
- Nov. 21 vs. UTSA, TBD (Hattiesburg)
- Nov. 28 at UAB, TBD (Birmingham, Ala.)
