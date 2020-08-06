Players of the Pine Belt: Columbia Academy’s Robert Johnson set to double down

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Like many of his Columbia Academy teammates, senior Robert Johnson will be playing on both offensive and defensive sides of the football this fall.
But such is life for the Cougars of Marion County.
“We don’t have the numbers we used to and I don’t have my quarterback from last year, who I had all through high school,” Johnson said. “But I guess now it’s my turn to be a leader.”
Johnson, who was named Columbia Academy’s “Player of the Pine Belt,” has led the Cougars in receptions and receiving yards the past two seasons.
As a sophomore, he had 44 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, he grabbed 43 passes for 544 yards and eight touchdowns.
Johnson doubled down last season, starting at free safety and finishing with 55 tackles and a forced fumble. He also saw duty on defense as a sophomore, finishing with 38 tackles and a fumble recovery.
“The last couple of years, we’ve had to do that, play guys on both sides of the ball,” Butler said. “It’s a big concern, mainly at the beginning of the season because it’s so hot.”
Butler’s squad, which finished 3-7 last season, will be few in numbers again, boasting less than 30 players.
“We’re going to be a young team,” Butler said.
That makes veterans like Johnson all the more valuable.
“He’s really come a long way in the last year,” Butler said. “He’s gotten in the weight room, changed his body. He’s gained more strength, more flexibility.
“He’s really trying to be a leader, trying to do everything right. He’s the kind of kid you like to coach”
Johnson said he’s ready for his leadership role.
“I’m just trying to lead by example,” Johnson said. “I know on offense, they don’t like getting hit,” Johnson said. “So hit them, be physical.”
