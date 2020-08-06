One Year Later: ICE gives updates on August 2019 ICE Raids

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In August 2019, hundreds of people were detained in raids across Mississippi by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The raids took place over one morning, at seven locations across Mississippi, with 680 people detained (nearly 300 later released) in the largest single-state worksite enforcement operation in the nation’s history.
One year later, ICE officials are holding a press conference to update the raids and make new announcements.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.