Miss. universities, community colleges receive funding for student support services

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - United States Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) announced the awarding of more than $3.5 million to 10 Mississippi universities and community colleges for student support services Thursday.
The schools were able to take advantage of an extended U.S. Department of Education application deadline given to schools located within federal disaster areas.
The Student Support Services (SSS) Program awards represent first-year funding of an anticipated five-year grant program.
“The Student Support Services Program funding gives these Mississippi schools resources to help students navigate post-secondary education requirements, which will be further complicated by the coronavirus pandemic over the next few semesters,” said Hyde-Smith.
Hyde-Smith serves on the Senate appropriations subcommittee with jurisdiction over federal education programs.
“I’m grateful our universities and community colleges affected by disasters, like flooding and severe storms, were given additional time to qualify for and win these grants,” Hyde-Smith said.
The SSS is a part of the eight federal TRIO Programs that work to increase the college retention and graduation rates through programs to assist students to meet basic college requirements. The assistance may have grant aid to current SSS participants getting federal Pell Grants.
The Mississippi schools that will receive FY2020 SSS Program grants are listed below:
- Alcorn State University - $392,322
- Copiah-Lincoln Community College - $338,971
- Hind Community Colle - $329,897
- Holmes Community College - $337,287
- Jackson State University (two grants) - $523,776
- Mississippi State University - $292,898
- Mississippi Valley State University - $305,957
- Northwest Mississippi Community College - $334,571
- Pearl River Community College - $372,972
- University of Southen Mississippi - $306,037
