Jasper County superintendents discuss start of school and internet access

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The start of school is looking different across the state, even for school districts in the same county.
The superintendents of the East Jasper Consolidated School District and the West Jasper School District shared their different return plans and how internet access in a rural county played a role in this school year’s format.
Less than half of Jasper County residents reported having broadband internet at home in the 2010 census.
The West Jasper School District began traditional in-person learning Thursday. Superintendent Warren Woodrow says the lack of internet access is a major reason the district chose to resume classes in person.
“We have students in our district who do not have adequate connectivity, so online is not a really viable option for them,” Woodrow said.
There is still an online option for students who choose to, and West Jasper does have a plan for students without internet if schools must go virtual. The district used CARES Act funds to purchase laptops for students as well as Wifi hotspots it will deploy on buses parked throughout the county.
Even with laptops, many students would have to drive to parking lots where a hotspot is located, join the internet and access and submit homework from their cars.
In the East Jasper Consolidated School District, all students will begin virtual learning on Aug. 10. The plan is to bring students back into the building at the end of the month.
Superintendent Nadene Arrington explains that the district did a lot of work to make sure students would be prepared for remote learning.
“We conducted a survey and we asked parents, you know, whether they had reliable internet access and weather they had devices.” Arrington said. “Approximately 80% of our responses said that they did have access to devices and that internet access.”
The East Jasper Consolidated School District used CARES Act funding to give devices to students who need them earlier this week. East Jasper students can connect to the internet in the parking lot at Heidelberg High School.
Arrington says she believes online learning is the best option while COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise across the state. Her biggest concern is the spread of the virus across counties since Jasper County is next to Jones County, which has a high number of cases.
“I always go for the safety-first approach, and so I just felt like the cases were going to continue to rise,” Arrington said.
Woodrow emphasizes that continuing education in the most effective way possible his priority. He says the district referenced studies showing students learn best in-person when creating their back to school plan.
“We felt like it was critical that we get those students back in school, mostly to remediate them for the time they lost and continue their education,” Woodrow said. “That played a great role in the decision to bring our children back to school.”
Both districts are preparing paper learning packets for students unable to come in or access the internet. Both districts are feeling the pressure of having multiple learning options in a rural county with limited internet access.
