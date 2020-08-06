4 indicted after 2019 ICE raids in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, along with members of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, gathered in Jackson to announce four indictments connected to the 2019 ICE raids in Mississippi.
All four of the new indictments were for managers, supervisors and human resource personnel accused of harboring undocumented immigrants.
The following people were charged in the indictments:
57-year-old Salvador Delgado Nieves from Pelahatchie: A&B Inc.
44-year-old Iris Villalon from Ocean Springs: A&B Inc.
50-year-old Carolyn Johnson from Kosciusko: Pearl River foods LLC
39-year-old Aubrey “Bart” Willis from Flowery Branch, Ga.: Pearl River Foods LLC,
All four will have their arraignments Thursday afternoon. If convicted, Nieves, Villalon, Johnson and Willis face prison sentences and fines.
The investigation sparked by the ICE raids continues.
