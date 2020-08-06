Hattiesburg Vietnam vet, community leader dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A well-known and loved leader in the Hattiesburg community has died.
Alvin Eaton passed away last week surrounded by family and friends. He was 78 years old.
Eaton was a Vietnam veteran having served in the U.S. Airforce from 1964 to 1968 and was also a WDAM employee for 17 years. He then took on the job of code inspector for the City of Hattiesburg before retiring in 2009.
He was also a volunteer and leader at the African American Military History Museum at the East 6th Street USO Building and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
“When I looked at my dad and what he did over his career and over his life, the things that he’s done, I don’t know how he did them or how he made things work,” said Kermas Eaton, son of Alvin Eaton. “He became a superhero and in my eyesight, superheroes are never supposed to die. And that’s the most painful thing to witness now.”
Visitation will be held on Friday at Legacy Memorial in Hattiesburg from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and funeral services will be held on Saturday at Highland Cemetery starting at 11 a.m.
Legacy Memorial will only allow 10 people inside the building at a time while maintaining social distancing. Masks are required.
