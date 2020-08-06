Former Laurel officers plead not guilty to charges in Jasper Co. indictments

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two former Laurel police officers pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges laid out in indictments in Jasper County.
Christopher Wade Robertson and Bryce Gilbert face aggravated assault charges for allegedly beating a Black man who drove away from a traffic stop in Laurel in 2018.
Robertson was also indicted for manslaughter in the shooting death of Dominique Henry in 2019.
Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey set bond at $100,000 each for Robertson and Gilbert on the aggravated assault charges. Sorey set Robertson’s bond at $150,000 for the manslaughter charge.
Sorey arraigned Robertson and Gilbert on Thursday afternoon. Their trial dates will be set at a later time.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.