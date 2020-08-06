Columbia School District announces lunch changes for back to school

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Several school districts here in the Pine Belt opened their doors to students today, and Columbia School District is one of those.
Many students have not been in a classroom setting since the pandemic hit back in March, and things will look a bit different due to the pandemic. One of those things is lunch plans.
According to the back to school plans issued for each of the four schools- Columbia Primary, Columbia Elementary, Jefferson Middle and Columbia High- every student will eat for free from the school cafeteria. Lunch will also be served inside the classroom.
According to Jefferson Middle’s plan, the cafeteria staff will serve each grade level one at a time.
Over at Columbia Primary, students are encouraged to bring water in clear, refillable bottles as water fountains will not be used as normal.
The school district also announced lunch plans for those that chose the virtual learning option.
Grab and go lunches will be available at two locations. For grades pre-k - 5th, students will pick up meals through the car line at Columbia Elementary from 10-10:30 a.m., and 6th-12th grade students can get their meals through the bus line at Columbia High.
