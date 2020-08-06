Another day of nice weather in Pine Belt Thursday

We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. I can’t rule out a stray shower but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Friday will be nice and sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
This weekend will be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the mid-90s.
Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will return next week. That which will cool us back down slightly to the low 90s.
