Soso Post Office reopens after repairs from April 12 tornados

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Soso Post Office reopens Wednesday after receiving repairs following the tornado outbreak that happened in the Pine Belt on April 12.
During the repairing process, a trailer was set up in the parking lot to give retail and Post Office Box services.
The United States Postal Service said they appreciate the Soso customers as they worked to recover from the tornado damage and restore service as soon as possible.
Operating hours for the post office are 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.
