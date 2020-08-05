Petal School District delays start for all students

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A day after Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order delaying the start of school for all 7th through 12th grade students in eight counties, the Petal School District has decided to push back the start date for younger students as well.
Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon announced Wednesday morning that the 2020-2021 school year for the Petal School District will begin with a staggered start on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.
The district’s original plan had classes starting on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.
The eight counties listed in Reeves’ executive order are Forrest, Bolivar, Coahoma, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington.
In addition to delaying classes in these counties, Reeves also issued a statewide mask mandate on Tuesday.
The order says masks must be worn inside all public schools and extends to outdoor areas on campuses where social distancing is not possible.
The current mask mandate will be in effect for two weeks.
