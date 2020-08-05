Mother speaks after former Laurel officer indicted in her daughter’s killing

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The mother of Dominique Henry has been waiting for answers since the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation began investigating Henry’s shooting death on Nov. 20, 2019.
On Tuesday, she received the news that her daughter’s alleged killer had been indicted by a Jasper County grand jury for manslaughter.
“Me and her both just kinda held the phone at first for a little while crying, because like I said, it’s been almost eight months and we were really hoping this would happen,” said Henry’s mother, Annie Rutledge, describing the moment her sister called her to tell the news.
Former Laurel police officer Christopher Wade Robertson was arrested Tuesday and booked in the Jasper County Jail.
According to the indictment, Henry stole Robertson’s car. Then, Robertson fired at least two shots into the side of the vehicle, killing Henry.
The indictment alleges the shooting was not done in self-defense.
“In this particular incident, the indictment alleges Mr. Robertson shot into the side of the vehicle,” said District Attorney Matt Sullivan. “That is one of the factors that you look at in a self-defense case. You also look at any statements by the witnesses.”
Sullivan said the grand jury deliberated and voted in secret.
Henry’s mother wants Robertson to get the maximum time allowed for the crime if convicted.
“It makes me feel sick that he’s out there walking and I have to take flowers to the cemetery,” Rutledge said.
Rutledge says the time since the incident has been stressful.
“It’s not that she died, it’s how she died,” Rutledge said. “If somebody was sick and you could feel they were going to leave this world, but this was a shock, just a shock to me all at once.”
The next step in the case is for Robertson to be arraigned.
Robertson was not with the Laurel Police Department at the time of the shooting. He was fired from the department in May 2018 after being accused of beating a man after a chase that ended in Jasper County.
Robertson was also indicted for the alleged beating, along with former Laurel police officer Brice Gilbert.
