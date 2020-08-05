Jones County School District revises reopening plan

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Based on guidance from Gov. Tate Reeves Tuesday, the Jones County School District has chosen to revise its reopening plan.
“The change comes with our students in grades 7 through 12,” Superintendent Tommy Parker said.
Parker says students in these grade levels will not come to school every day as previously planned.
Students will report to school on Friday, Aug. 7.
“We’re going to give them some instructions and some orientation on Friday and principals will divide their students into two groups,” Parker said.
He says 7th through 12th grade students will go by an A/B schedule beginning Monday, Aug. 10.
“Those students in group A will attend and they’ll meet all their classes on Monday, and they will leave class on Monday with assignments for Tuesday to be completed while they are out of school,” Parker said.
He says students will alternate coming to class every other day.
“The days that they’re not receiving face-to-face instruction, they will be provided with additional work to be completed at home,” Parker said.
Parker says students who need help with homework will be able to contact their teachers.
“Teachers will be available to answer questions they have after school is dismissed approximately 1:30 p.m. each day in the high schools,” Parker said.
The A/B schedule is in place for the first four weeks.
“At the end of August, we will evaluate where we are with the spread of the virus, the amount of cases that we have,” Parker said.
Some parents are concerned that the district does not offer virtual-only learning for all students. Parker says going completely digital is not an option for the district right now.
“It’s not something that we can do, our district is not equipped to do that,” Parker said. “Our community, in so many cases and so many areas do not have access to internet, they don’t have devices.”
Parker says he hopes the district’s revised plan will help provide a safe environment for Jones County students and staff.
“Our plan is certainly not perfect, but this is a very unique situation,” Parker said. “I’m not sure that anybody has experience this before, but we are just asking our public to be patient and to support us on our efforts to try to provide an education for their children.”
Parker says elementary students will continue to attend school every day, as originally planned.
For more details on Jones County School District’s revised reopening plan, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.