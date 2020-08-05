Hattiesburg woman found dead in Lumberton; MBI investigating

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was discovered Tuesday in Lumberton.
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the body of 39-year-old Heather Jones was found inside a vehicle on the southbound entrance ramp to Interstate 59 around sundown.
According to Turnage, the body was found by a Mississippi Department of Transportation crew working in the area.
Turnage said it appears Jones, of Hattiesburg, died sometime Tuesday morning. Her body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Pearl for an autopsy.
We’re told the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.
WDAM 7 has reached out to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety for more information. We will update this story as more details become available.
