Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office charges man with drug trafficking
By Luke Smith | August 5, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 9:00 PM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office charged a man Wednesday after seizing drugs from a home in the Sanford community.

Robert Chappell was charged with trafficking a controlled substance. (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)

Covington County narcotics investigators responded to the home after receiving information that narcotics were being held there.

Investigators spoke with several individuals and seized approximately 2.5 pounds of THC wax with an estimated street value of about $45,000.

Robert Chappell was taken into custody and charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Investigators seized approximately 2.5 pounds of THC wax. (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)

