Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office charges man with drug trafficking

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office charged a man Wednesday after seizing drugs from a home in the Sanford community.
Covington County narcotics investigators responded to the home after receiving information that narcotics were being held there.
Investigators spoke with several individuals and seized approximately 2.5 pounds of THC wax with an estimated street value of about $45,000.
Robert Chappell was taken into custody and charged with trafficking a controlled substance.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.