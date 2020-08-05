Another day of amazing weather in Pine Belt

We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. I can’t rule out a stray shower but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and nice with highs in the low 90s.
Friday will be nice and sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
This weekend will be warm with partly cloudy skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the mid-90s.
Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will return next week. That which will cool us back down slightly to the low 90s.
