Wayne County Emergency Management coordinates sanitization of county buildings

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County Emergency Management Agency is coordinating efforts to keep county buildings sanitized for public use.
Supplies to do the job are being provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Among those scheduled to be daily sanitized include the Justice Court building, the main courthouse, the Election Commission’s office as well as all other county buildings.
Kevin Stevens, deputy director for the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, says this is an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“What we’re using is hospital-grade sanitizer, and we’re going through once a day in all these public buildings and we’re sanitizing them,” Stevens said. “Now each office is continuously, throughout the day doing some spot sanitizing as well.”
Temperature checks are being conducted at entrances of all county buildings and masks are required before being allowed to enter them.
