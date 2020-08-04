WATCH: Gov. Reeves pushes school start date for 7-12th grade in 8 counties; issues statewide mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced his decision on reopening of schools.
“None of this is simple,” Reeves said.
He explained that school districts across the state have guidelines in place as precautions against COVID-19, including not using cafeterias, sanitizing the buildings, and staggering in-person schedules to limit the amount of children in schools.
Reeves is issuing an executive order to delay in-person learning for students in 7-12th grade in schools in hot spots. That includes: Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower, and Washington counties.
The order also requires masks in schools for teachers and students. He says 51 districts are scheduled to start this week.
Reeves also issued a statewide mask mandate for two weeks.
“These are hard times, and hard times require hard truth,” he said. “We cannot and will not prevent everyone from acquiring COVID-19.”
Reeves has repeatedly said he believes students should be back in schools this fall.
