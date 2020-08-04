Waitr looking to hire 100 drivers in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Waitr, a leader in food delivery services, announced today it is looking to hire around 100 new drivers in the Hattiesburg area.
Waitr is offering no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders, while providing masks, gloves and sanitation spray to its drivers.
“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr.
Waitr says the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately.
All applicants must have a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone.
You can go here to apply.
