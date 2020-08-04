Teen gives to Hattiesburg homeless community through his nonprofit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Simpson Academy senior Jered Smith is not like most high school seniors.
He has created his own nonprofit organization, Season of Services, where he does all he can to give back to Mississippi communities.
“I felt God leading me to do something toward giving back, and so what better way than to start my own organization,” Smith said. “We just find a need in the community and we just go out and do different projects. Some of the things we’ve done is feed the homeless on Thanksgiving, feed people at the Ronald McDonald House in Jackson, we give socks to the needy and things like that.”
Smith was at Christian Services in Hattiesburg Tuesday, handing out masks, hand sanitizer and gloves to the homeless community and others who might need the items.
“Some of the homeless people are most of the forgotten people,” Smith said. “I just wanted to make sure they know they are appreciated and they are loved. So, I wanted to bring them masks and hand sanitizer.”
Smith says founding Season of Services is something he felt called to do and hopes that through it, he can be a role model for the younger generations.
“The younger kids, they look up to people my age 17, 18 years old,” Smith said. “What I wanted to do was set a good example, especially for my brother and sister, for the younger people to show that it’s okay to give back. You don’t have to be afraid because nobody is going to judge you. Just do it with the right heart and the write attitude.”
While he was in the Hub City, Smith presented Christian Services a $500 monetary donation.
