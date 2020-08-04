Reeves delays school return for older students in 8 counties; issues statewide mask order

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced an executive order Tuesday delaying the start of the school year for older students in eight counties as well as a statewide mask order.
Seventh through 12th grade students in Forrest, Bolivar, Coahoma, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington counties will have their in-person return to school delayed.
Reeves also announced an executive order requiring masks at public gatherings and retail settings statewide.
All children and adults at schools must wear masks, unless exempted by a medical condition.
Reeves said the goal is to prevent rampant community spread of COVID-19 while also preventing the lifelong damage of extended school closures.
