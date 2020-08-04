Rainforest Carwash and Oil Change opens in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Rainforest Carwash and Oil Change has expanded to the City of Petal.
The new location is on Evelyn Gandy Parkway beside Zaxby’s.
The grand opening was held Tuesday morning.
During the opening, carwash owner Mike Gornak presented the Petal School District with a $5,000 check.
”That’s just an investment into the school district and into the community,” said Marketing Assistant Sherri Marengo. “That’s what Mike likes to do. He likes to make charitable donations to any kind of charity that benefits children or animals.”
This is the 10th Rainforest Carwash location in the Pine Belt.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.