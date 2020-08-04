Players of the Pine Belt: Dream comes true for Lumberton’s Steven Lonadier

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - As a youngster, Lumberton High School senior offensive tackle Steven Lonadier would accompany his father and sisters to the Panthers’ football games.
“Me and my dad were always at the games,” Lonadier said. “Me, my dad and my sisters. They always used to tell me, ‘Oh, you’re going to be playing on this field one day. You’re going to be doing this. You’re going to be doing that,’ and seeing that come true, it’s just been an honor to play for Lumberton.”
Lonadier, who was named tapped as Lumberton’s “Player of the Pine Belt,” and his Panther teammates are hoping they’ll get to play a 2020 season as the coronavirus pandemic continues to loom large.
“It means the world to me because I’ve been playing with these guys since I was like four or five,” Lonadier said. “It’s just been a long journey, watching them get better and watching me get better. It’s just been fun.”
Lumberton coach Zach Jones said the 5-foot-11, 255-pound Lonadier has risen through the ranks the right way.
“He’s a high-character kid,” Jones said. " He always does things the right way. He’s a hard worker. He’s respectful. He’s been a big-time player for us for the last four years. He’s started a lot of big ballgames for us. As a freshman, he started in a (region) championship for us.
“But like I said, not only is he a great player for us, he’s also a great representation of our program off the field and that’s what we want our kids to be.”
Lumberton went 12-4 in 2019 and reached the Class 1A state championship game, falling to Nanih Waiya in the final.
But the Panthers return talent on both sides of the ball, including senior running back/quarterback Robert Henry, who rushed for 1,976 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior.
“All of our running backs have a chance to go play college football,” Lonadier said.
And that kind of talent at the skill positions just gives the guys in the trenches even more resolve to buckle down.
“We have a lot of skilled players and they know that,” Jones said. “They know (their) blocking is going to allow us to make some big plays.”
Lonadier said that this will his last chance to pull on a Lumberton jersey and play for the team he idolized in his youth.
“It’s scary coming into the season just knowing this will be my last time playing high school ball and there’s nothing like high school ball,” he said. “Every Friday night, running down the hill. It’s amazing.”
