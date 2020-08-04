Pine Belt county could see election changes

“So in order to achieve the social distancing to keep everyone six feet apart, we need to move some of our precincts to larger areas, but all precincts are in close relation to the current one,” said Nolan. “The board does have to approve those temporary moves for this November 3rd election. We will notify all the voters and get those letters sent out to them and that’s why we need to go ahead and get the approval now so we have time to get the voters notified.”