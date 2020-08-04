Pine Belt county could see election changes

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The presidential election is still a few months out, but President Donald Trump proposed an alternative method of voting- plus a local county is addressing safety concerns during the election.
On November 3, 2020, voters will head to the polls around the nation to cast their ballots for the presidential election. But, due to Coronavirus, that could look a little different this year.
Some states already considered mail in voting, while others will use the traditional method.
Last week, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to suggest delaying the election. He touts the United States Postal Service cannot handle mail-in voting.
“The Post Office for many, many years, has been run in a fashion that has not been great,” said President Trump. “Great workers and everything, but they have old equipment very old equipment, and I don’t think the Post Office is prepared for a thing like this.”
Meanwhile here in the Pine Belt, Marion County officials continue to do all they can to ensure a safe election.
“I just would like to reassure to the voters that myself in Marion County and all circuit clerks across the state of Mississippi along with Secretary Watson’s office- we’re taking this COVID precaution seriously and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that they can go to the polls on November 3rd and have a safe election and cast their vote,” said Marion County Circuit Court Clerk Janette Nolan.
Officials say six voting precincts in the county may be too small to safely hold the election in November. During a Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Nolan proposed moving some of those precincts to larger places.
“So in order to achieve the social distancing to keep everyone six feet apart, we need to move some of our precincts to larger areas, but all precincts are in close relation to the current one,” said Nolan. “The board does have to approve those temporary moves for this November 3rd election. We will notify all the voters and get those letters sent out to them and that’s why we need to go ahead and get the approval now so we have time to get the voters notified.”
Moving the precincts is not a done deal. The Board of Supervisors will need to order the temporary move, something we’re told will likely happen later this week. Once the board finalizes the plan, voters in Marion County will be notified.
