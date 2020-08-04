Man sought by Wayne County authorities arrested in Texas

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is now behind bars.
Jevonnte Taylor was arrested in Houston, Texas by U.S. Marshals.
Deputies were serving a bench warrant for Taylor’s arrest on July 10 when Taylor used his car to ram a deputy’s patrol vehicle. Taylor then led deputies on a chase and hit two more vehicles before getting out of his vehicle and running, according to the sheriff’s department.
Taylor is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing.
He is currently awaiting extradition back to Wayne County.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.