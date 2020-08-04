Man sought by Wayne County authorities arrested in Texas

Man sought by Wayne County authorities arrested in Texas
Jevonnte Taylor is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing. (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By Eddie Robertson | August 4, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 5:45 PM

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is now behind bars.

Jevonnte Taylor was arrested in Houston, Texas by U.S. Marshals.

Deputies were serving a bench warrant for Taylor’s arrest on July 10 when Taylor used his car to ram a deputy’s patrol vehicle. Taylor then led deputies on a chase and hit two more vehicles before getting out of his vehicle and running, according to the sheriff’s department.

Taylor is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing.

He is currently awaiting extradition back to Wayne County.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.