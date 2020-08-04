Laurel Fire Department looking to hire six firefighters

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department is looking to fill six firefighter positions. Those interested can stop by Laurel City Hall to apply and sign up to take the firefighter examination.
Fire Chief Leo Brown says this is the first step in a four-part process.
“If you pass the civil exam, it goes into the CPAT part, that’s the Candidate Physical Ability Test,” Brown said. “Once you pass that part, then you get brought in for an interview process and after the interview process it’s a matter of passing the health physical.”
Brown says the deadline to apply is Aug. 26 and the exam will be three days later on Aug. 29. The test will be taken the same day the Laurel Police Department holds their entry level examination.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.