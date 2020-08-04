Lamar Co. murder suspect arrested overnight; victim identified

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect accused of shooting a man to death in Lamar County was captured early Tuesday morning.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Jason Crutchfield and his wife, Amanda, were found in a wooded area off 4th Street in Hattiesburg around 12:15 a.m. and taken into custody.
Jason is charged with murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Jonathan Tyler Morgan, Rigel said.
Amanda is charged with accessory before the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of murder.
Rigel said Morgan was found dead inside an apartment on Getaway Lane and West Hills Drive around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The body was discovered after deputies responded to a report of a shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.