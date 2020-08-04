Hattiesburg to hold special election on Mississippi Power franchise agreement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg will hold a special election on Aug. 25 to decide if the city will continue a non-exclusive electric franchise agreement with Mississippi Power.
The current agreement has been in place for 25 years. As the election moves closer, Mayor Toby Barker said the city will have only one voting precinct, which will be located at the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center.
The city will also have absentee ballots to allow people to stay safe from the coronavirus.
Barker said approving the franchise agreement would mean more money for the city.
“It ensures the city continues getting 3% franchise agreement from residential, commercial and industrial clients,” Barker said. “That means about $1.4 million for the city’s general fund.”
Absentee ballots will be available at City Hall.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.