Former Laurel police officer indicted in shooting death of Jasper Co. woman

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel police officer has been indicted by a grand jury in Jasper County.
District Attorney Matt Sullivan said the indictment charges Christopher Wade Robertson with manslaughter in the shooting death of Dominique Henry.
Henry was shot to death outside a home near the intersection of State Route 528 and County Road 29 in the early morning hours of Nov. 20, 2019.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said deputies who responded to the scene found Henry’s body inside her vehicle.
The indictment alleges Robertson shot Henry and was not acting in self-defense when the shots were fired.
According to the indictment, Robertson is accused of shooting at Henry several times, including firing two shots into the vehicle she was driving.
The case was investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and reviewed by Sullivan’s office.
Robertson was not employed with the Laurel Police Department at the time of Henry’s death. Robertson was fired from the department in May 2018 for allegedly beating a man after a chase that ended in Jasper County.
A grand jury also indicted Robertson for his alleged role in the beating incident.
