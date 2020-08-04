Delay of only 8 county school districts ‘reckless and irresponsible,’ says teacher’s association president

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Minutes after Gov. Reeves announced his executive order postponing the in-person schooling of students in 8 Mississippi counties, a teacher’s organization president responded, calling it “reckless” and “irresponsible.”
“No one understands students needing to be back in the classroom more than educators do,” said Erica Jones, President of the Mississippi Association of Educators. “We know it’s about much more than academic achievement.”
Jones sees that teachers miss their students and understands how badly they need to be back in school. She said that is why the association asked for a month-long hiatus of in-person instruction - so that the state could get a handle on the virus and to return to the classroom as soon as possible.
“No one is proposing an indefinite hold on going back into buildings,” she said. “We are simply requesting a few weeks to lower the number of new COVID cases and develop a plan that ensures every school in every district has the resources they need to get back into buildings safely.”
And Tuesday, citing rising coronavirus numbers, Gov. Reeves issued an executive order delaying in-person learning for 7-12th grade students in Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower, and Washington counties.
Reeves is also requiring masks to be worn by students and teachers in the 51 districts that are scheduled to start school this week.
Jones called this plan, in it current form, “reckless and irresponsible” and said that it “ignores the advice of the state’s top medical officials and is putting students and educators and their families at risk.”
In an interview with the Mississippi State Medical Association last week, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer, recommended delaying in-person learning until September and to offer virtual learning until then.
“I think it’s a good idea to delay school,” Dobbs said during the interview. “There’s nothing special about August.”
The Corinth School District, which was one of the first to resume in-person classes when they began the last week of July, has now confirmed five COVID-19 cases. All five cases are in the high school, according to the district.
