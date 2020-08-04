Columbia police arrest 7 in child exploitation, human trafficking sting

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department arrested seven people and are investigating others after a weekend child exploitation and human trafficking operation.
Operation Dollhouse was conducted Friday by the CPD’s Major Crimes Division and Crime Suppression Team after weeks of preparation and partnerships with multiple non-government organizations that provided logistics, victim services, a state-of-the-art command center, surveillance, subject matter experts and evidence retrieval.
The operation began by targeting individuals with the intent to meet children for sexual purposes. According to CPD, four people were arrested during this phase and multiple other are under further investigation with charges pending.
The operation then shifted to human trafficking where police focused on prostitution procurement and rescuing girls from forced prostitution. Police said three people were arrested during this phase.
Non-government organizations involved in the operation are FREE International, KlaasKids, Called 2 Rescue, Anonymity Rescue Ministries, Raven Cell and Nissi Worldwide.
