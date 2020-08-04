City of Hattiesburg taking applications for the next Police Academy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is accepting applications for the next Police Academy.
Applicants must meet the minimum requirements below:
- Be 21 years of age or older
- Be a United States citizen
- Have a high school diploma (a college degree is preferred)
- Have no felony arrests or other serious criminal activity
- Possess a valid drivers’ license
- Be a registered voter in his/her current county/city of residence
- Be of good moral character
After completion of the selection process, the Hattiesburg Police Officer Training Academy, Field Training Officers program, and twelve (12) months of probation, the responsibilities will include:
- The protection of life and property through the enforcement of federal, state, and local laws and ordinances
- The investigation of crimes against persons and property
- The duties of a patrol officer for the City of Hattiesburg
The starting salary for a Hattiesburg Police Officer is between $35,000 and $38,000 depending on education.
Applications can be submitted to City of Hattiesburg’s Human Resources department (200 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS) from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
You can also submit applications online here.
The deadline for applications is Friday, August 14th at 4:30 p.m.
If you have any questions about any portion of HPD Selection Process, please contact the Training Academy Staff at (601) 545-4650.
