City of Hattiesburg taking applications for the next Police Academy
(Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Jalen Dogan | August 4, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated August 4 at 11:32 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is accepting applications for the next Police Academy.

Applicants must meet the minimum requirements below:

  • Be 21 years of age or older
  • Be a United States citizen
  • Have a high school diploma (a college degree is preferred)
  • Have no felony arrests or other serious criminal activity
  • Possess a valid drivers’ license
  • Be a registered voter in his/her current county/city of residence
  • Be of good moral character

After completion of the selection process, the Hattiesburg Police Officer Training Academy, Field Training Officers program, and twelve (12) months of probation, the responsibilities will include:

  • The protection of life and property through the enforcement of federal, state, and local laws and ordinances
  • The investigation of crimes against persons and property
  • The duties of a patrol officer for the City of Hattiesburg

The starting salary for a Hattiesburg Police Officer is between $35,000 and $38,000 depending on education.

Applications can be submitted to City of Hattiesburg’s Human Resources department (200 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS) from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

You can also submit applications online here.

The deadline for applications is Friday, August 14th at 4:30 p.m.

If you have any questions about any portion of HPD Selection Process, please contact the Training Academy Staff at (601) 545-4650.

