Bay Springs to purchase new body cameras for police

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bay Springs Board of Aldermen approved the purchase of seven new police body cameras during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The cameras are military grade and alert the chief when an officer draws a gun or tazer.
Police Chief Richard Mays Jr. said he will be able to immediately access the footage and wants working cameras on all officers.
“These right here are better cameras, they’re going to be more durable, they won’t come off, they won’t break and I want all officers at all times to have video and audio,” Mays said. “I don’t want any officers out there without it. In this day and time, we need that for accountability on both sides. I want to make sure my officers are always doing the right thing, and I want to make sure that they are protected. At the end of the day it’s about the citizens of Bay Springs.”
The police department is also looking hire to new officers in the next few months.
