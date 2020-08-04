Back to School: Virtual vs. homeschooling

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Many parents are facing a tough choice this fall. As a new school year approaches, parents must decide to send their children to school, opt for virtual-only classes or seek homeschooling.
For parents choosing the non-traditional school setting, there’s really only two options: virtual-only learning or homeschooling.
“If you choose to do virtual learning over homeschooling, you do have to register with the district, but there are benefits for registering with the district,” Laurel School District Superintendent Toy Watts said.
Watts says virtual-only students will have access to many school-base programs.
“They will have all that real-time instruction, they will have real-time access to the teacher, but teachers will also create instructional videos for those students to have,” Watts said.
In addition to having access to the school curriculum, Watts says meals are also provided.
“Those students who participate in virtual education, who have registered with the district, will also be allowed to get breakfast and lunch every day,” Watts said.
She says there’s one thing virtual-only students will not be able to participate in.
“Students who are 100% virtual will not be allowed to do extracurricular activities, but that’s the only thing that they would be missing,” Watts said.
For parents choosing the homeschooling option, there are a few factors to consider.
“They have to register with the truancy officer in order to be able to participate in homeschooling, and then parents are completely responsible for providing that curriculum and whatever else goes with that education,” Watts said.
She says students will not have access to any of the district’s resources.
“If parents choose to homeschool this year and school opens up normally next year, the students will have to be tested upon return and their grade-level placement will be determined by that test,” Watts said.
Watts says she’s concerned for parents who choose this route for their children.
“If parents have been working all day, my worry is that they may not have the energy and time to be commit to really being fully engaged with their students learning,” Watts said.
While there are two at-home options to consider, Watts recommends students participate in some traditional school activities.
“Although we offer the 100% virtual option, we are strongly encouraging parents to take advantage of the hybrid option, because there is no replacement for that face-to-face instruction with the teacher,” Watts said.
Watts says parents can still register their children to attend school this fall. Laurel School District students start Aug. 24.
